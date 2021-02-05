CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 61.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 3,744.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CDW by 5.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in CDW by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 185,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,796 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 68,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,654.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $793,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,124.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $149.98 on Friday. CDW Co. has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $149.99. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.27.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.60.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

