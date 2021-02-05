Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Announces Earnings Results

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%.

Shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.85. The stock had a trading volume of 87,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,655. The firm has a market cap of $160.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.49. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 8.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDR shares. Compass Point raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as Âheld for saleÂ) comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

