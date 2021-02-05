Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Short Interest Up 18.5% in January

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Celtic in a report on Friday, October 16th.

OTCMKTS:CLTFF opened at $1.45 on Friday. Celtic has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.36.

Celtic Company Profile

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It sells tickets for matches played at the Celtic Park; provides match day and non-match day catering and banqueting services; operates visitor centers and soccer schools, as well as Celtic TV; and rents the Celtic Park for football and non-football events.

