CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Brokerages predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will announce $2.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93 billion. CenterPoint Energy posted sales of $3.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year sales of $7.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $7.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.40 billion to $8.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI raised CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Blackstone Group Inc raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 14,596,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007,686 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,277,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911,983 shares in the last quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,345,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,698,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,530 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,987,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,458,000 after purchasing an additional 740,927 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNP opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average is $21.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $27.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

