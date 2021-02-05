Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.15

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.15 and last traded at $41.02, with a volume of 8445 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.92.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CENTA shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average is $36.85.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.27. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $675.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.50 million. Analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 62,483 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.