CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $33,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BR opened at $143.17 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.90 and a 52 week high of $158.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.42.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $3,387,286.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 63,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,558,762.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BR shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

