CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Barclays raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

CSX stock opened at $88.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $97.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

