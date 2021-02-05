CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $177,000 Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Global Payments by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $197.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.45. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.79, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist dropped their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.33.

In other Global Payments news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total transaction of $96,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,746.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $395,669 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

