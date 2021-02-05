CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $180,000 Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 165.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,170 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,885,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,059,381,000 after buying an additional 708,439 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,651,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,550,000 after acquiring an additional 659,592 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 42.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,367,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,159,000 after purchasing an additional 705,916 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,060,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in PulteGroup by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,669,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,269,000 after purchasing an additional 43,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BTIG Research raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zelman & Associates downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

NYSE:PHM opened at $47.10 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day moving average is $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

