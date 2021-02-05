CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $328,000 Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 29.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $1,081.84 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.02 and a 1-year high of $1,092.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $963.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $914.26. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 77.27 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $987.09, for a total transaction of $293,165.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 647 shares in the company, valued at $638,647.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.01, for a total value of $2,250,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,225 shares of company stock valued at $42,247,715. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAM. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $909.27.

The Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

