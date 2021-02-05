CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 0.3% during the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.4% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 37,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in CSX by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 20,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus raised their price target on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $88.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $97.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.91. The firm has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

CSX announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

