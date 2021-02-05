CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 24 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAM. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen lowered The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $909.27.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 297 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $987.09, for a total value of $293,165.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,647.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total value of $259,678.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,225 shares of company stock worth $42,247,715. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $1,081.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $963.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $914.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.27 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.02 and a 12-month high of $1,092.80.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

