CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,089 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 56,327 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 9,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 474,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,649,000 after purchasing an additional 121,760 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $435,584.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $279,653.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,552.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,685 shares of company stock worth $20,281,968 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Barclays upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.45.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $140.59 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.93 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.85.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

