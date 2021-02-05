CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,070,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.08.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $290.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $280.59 and a 200-day moving average of $275.46. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $313.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total value of $27,411.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,770.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total transaction of $78,850.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,980 shares in the company, valued at $557,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,235 shares of company stock valued at $11,314,280. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

