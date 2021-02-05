CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1,482.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.47.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $96.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $104.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $2,625,317.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,702 shares of company stock worth $6,285,919. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

