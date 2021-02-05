CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,010 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BR. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,348 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $3,387,286.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,558,762.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BR opened at $143.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.84 and its 200 day moving average is $142.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.90 and a 12-month high of $158.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

