CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 199 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 16,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $2,067,000. S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 25,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock opened at $197.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.45. The stock has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a PE ratio of 117.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,953.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $395,669 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.33.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

