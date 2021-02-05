CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 3,306 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Citigroup by 552.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after buying an additional 171,796 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Citigroup by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 53,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Citigroup by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Citigroup stock opened at $62.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.48. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.