CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 363 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in DaVita were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DaVita alerts:

DVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist raised their price objective on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.33.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $109.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.18. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.20 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $154,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $2,743,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,818 shares of company stock worth $2,943,956 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.