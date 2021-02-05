Century Global Commodities Co. (CNT.TO) (TSE:CNT) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.28

Century Global Commodities Co. (CNT.TO) (TSE:CNT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The stock has a market cap of C$23.64 million and a P/E ratio of -8.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

About Century Global Commodities Co. (CNT.TO) (TSE:CNT)

Century Global Commodities Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It focuses on exploring iron ores, and precious and base metals. The company's flagship project is the Joyce Lake Property, a direct shipping iron ore project that comprises six mineral licenses, which include a total of 682 claims covering a total area of approximately 17,049 hectares located in Newfoundland and Labrador.

