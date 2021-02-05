Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 18.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%.

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,828,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,827. The company has a market capitalization of $69.23 million, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 5.05. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02.

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 30,820 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $37,908.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 348,484 shares in the company, valued at $428,635.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 103,668 shares of company stock valued at $123,251. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

