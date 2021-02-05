Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $725.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $700.00 to $725.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $668.74.

Charter Communications stock opened at $619.79 on Monday. Charter Communications has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $681.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $639.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $624.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

