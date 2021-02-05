Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA) Trading Up 4.6% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Chester Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBA) were up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.75. Approximately 362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.13.

Chester Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNBA)

Chester Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Chester National Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Chester, Illinois. It offers checking accounts, such as regular checking, student checking, golden checking, and club checking accounts; savings accounts, including statement savings, Christmas club, and money market accounts; and certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

