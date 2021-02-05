China Renaissance Securities Initiates Coverage on SEA (NYSE:SE)

China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

SE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.58.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $243.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.69. SEA has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $246.33.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SEA will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in SEA by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,424,000. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in SEA by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

