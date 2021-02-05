Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $1,633.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,575.26 to $1,633.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $2,000.00 price target (up from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,492.32.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,479.55 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,553.55. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,425.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,301.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.5% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 48 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6,776.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,348,000 after purchasing an additional 39,101 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

