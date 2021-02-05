Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.96.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PPRQF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

OTCMKTS PPRQF opened at $10.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $11.41.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

