CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA) Given New C$1.17 Price Target at Fundamental Research

CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA) had its price objective cut by Fundamental Research from C$1.21 to C$1.17 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of MBA stock opened at C$0.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.93. The firm has a market cap of C$47.08 million and a PE ratio of -216.67. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.40 and a 12 month high of C$0.72.

Get CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) alerts:

CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.99 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that CIBT Education Group Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) news, insider CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$29,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,172,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,517,232. In the last three months, insiders bought 527,500 shares of company stock worth $351,883.

About CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO)

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.