Cigna (NYSE:CI) Announces Earnings Results

Cigna (NYSE:CI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CI stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.43. 2,658,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,127. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.28. Cigna has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $230.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.94.

In other Cigna news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,422 shares in the company, valued at $9,299,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,859 shares of company stock valued at $31,923,432. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

