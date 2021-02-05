Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Cut to $270.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.38.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of CI stock opened at $205.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.57 and a 200-day moving average of $192.13. The company has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Cigna has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $230.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $1,287,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,422 shares in the company, valued at $9,299,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,859 shares of company stock valued at $31,923,432 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Cigna by 31.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 56,782 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cigna by 2.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 6.7% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Cigna by 1,627.7% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.