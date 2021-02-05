Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,860,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 8,040,000 shares. Currently, 13.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 548,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.5 days.

Shares of Cincinnati Bell stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $15.26. 1,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,095. Cincinnati Bell has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $16.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.39 million, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.48.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Bell will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 325.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Bell during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 3.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

