Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Cut to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has $80.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.30.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $87.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.57. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $188,203.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,852.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $221,521.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $404,149. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,680 shares of company stock worth $1,270,820 in the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,188,000. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 136.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 19,613 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 6.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 166,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

