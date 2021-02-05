Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $115.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CRUS. Craig Hallum lowered Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.30.

CRUS opened at $87.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.81 and its 200 day moving average is $73.57. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,430 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $188,203.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,852.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 10,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $861,095.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,950.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,680 shares of company stock worth $1,270,820. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,188,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 136.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 19,613 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 166,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

