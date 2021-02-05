Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,985 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,912 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.1% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,660,874,000 after buying an additional 3,721,337 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,724,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,446,593,000 after buying an additional 1,089,231 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cisco Systems by 22.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,364,000 after buying an additional 5,044,447 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,969,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $825,999,000 after buying an additional 528,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,546,663 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $730,553,000 after buying an additional 537,107 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,138,276.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

