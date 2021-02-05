Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Reduced by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,722 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,835,000. Edgar Lomax Co. VA grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,659,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,386,000 after purchasing an additional 57,050 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,209,000 after purchasing an additional 56,489 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $163,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $199.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.99 and a 200-day moving average of $42.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

