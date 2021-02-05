Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Short Interest Down 16.1% in January

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 572,400 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the December 31st total of 682,300 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 160,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

CLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

NYSE CLW traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.92. The stock had a trading volume of 688 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,414. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average of $37.09. The stock has a market cap of $694.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.48. Clearwater Paper has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $457.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 7,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $282,654.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,388.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 333,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 162,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 88,698 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 819.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 95,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 85,213 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,858,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 27,764 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

