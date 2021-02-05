Cloopen Group Holding Limited Prices IPO at $13.00-$15.00 Per Share (RAAS)

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) plans to raise $280 million in an initial public offering on Tuesday, February 9th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 20,000,000 shares at a price of $13.00-$15.00 per share.

In the last year, Cloopen Group Holding Limited generated $130.4 million in revenue and had a net loss of $39.8 million.

Goldman Sachs, Citi and CICC served as the underwriters for the IPO and Tiger Brokers and FUTU were co-managers.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are the largest multi-capability cloud-based communications solution provider in China, as measured by revenues in 2019, according to the CIC report. We are the only provider in China that offers a full suite of cloud-based communications solutions, according to that report, covering communications platform as a service, or CPaaS, cloud-based contact centers, or cloud-based CC, and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, or cloud-based UC&C. We serve a diverse and loyal customer base consisting of enterprises of all sizes across a variety of industries, including internet, telecommunications, financial services, education, industrial manufacturing and energy. China’s cloud-based communications industry is still in the early stages of development relative to more mature markets globally, and is experiencing significant transformation driven by rapid advancements in cloud and AI technologies. As an industry pioneer, we have accumulated extensive expertise, and developed a variety of proprietary products and services characterized by quality and reliability, to enable seamless connectivity across telecommunications networks. “.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited was founded in 2014 and has 1171 employees. The company is located at 16/F, Tower A, Fairmont Tower 33 Guangshun North Main Street Chaoyang District, Beijing People’s Republic of China and can be reached via phone at (86) 10-5282-3178.

Receive News & Ratings for Cloopen Group Holding Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloopen Group Holding Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.