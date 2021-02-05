Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) (LON:CBG) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,480.00

Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) (LON:CBG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,480 ($19.34) and last traded at GBX 1,464 ($19.13), with a volume of 13826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,418 ($18.53).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,155.33 ($15.09).

Get Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,417.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,218.11. The stock has a market cap of £2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.98.

About Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) (LON:CBG)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.