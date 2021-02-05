CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues Earnings Results

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMS Energy stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.85. The stock had a trading volume of 20,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,252. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.38. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $69.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.46%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMS. Mizuho raised their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cfra lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.59.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

