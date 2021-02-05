CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Sets New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $14.14 and last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 109703 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNHI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut CNH Industrial from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. 21.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 1.69.

About CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.