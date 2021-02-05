Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Short Interest Update

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the December 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:JVA opened at $4.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71. Coffee has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 7.23. The company has a market cap of $27.74 million, a PE ratio of -498,000.00 and a beta of 1.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coffee stock. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its stake in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) by 89.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,807 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Coffee worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

