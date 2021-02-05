Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,866 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $482,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $423,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $74.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.48. The stock has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Societe Generale lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,291.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $114,440.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,581.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

