Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,866 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 836 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $74.69 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $86,375.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,448.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $114,440.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,581.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

