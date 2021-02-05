Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Downgraded to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of other reports. 140166 upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $74.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.48. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In related news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $540,712.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,260.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $86,375.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at $404,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,320,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

