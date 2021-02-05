Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $80.00 target price on the information technology service provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $74.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.48. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,529.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,510.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $540,712.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,260.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

