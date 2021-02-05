Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $84.00 price objective on the information technology service provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cognizant’s domain expertise and the ability to harness the ongoing digital transition are key catalysts. The company is witnessing strength in high quality, lower cost technology services including cloud and digital engineering services, and increased demand for interactive, IoT and analytics solutions. Moreover, acquisitions have strengthened the company’s digital capabilities, clientele and international prospects. However, the company withdrew its 2020 guidance due to the negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Additionally, lackluster spending by large banks and ongoing stiff competition in the IT services market are concerns. Also, decline in retail and consumer goods, and travel and hospitality clients are expected to affect Cognizant’s top line. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry year-to-date.”

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $74.69 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,529.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,510.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,291.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at $399,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.