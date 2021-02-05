Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Short Interest Up 12.6% in January

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,900 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the December 31st total of 273,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNS. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of CNS opened at $68.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. Cohen & Steers has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.94.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $116.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.84 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 58.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cohen & Steers will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 44.4% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 44.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

