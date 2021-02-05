Coho Partners Ltd. Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Coho Partners Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $137.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.18.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

