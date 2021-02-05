Colliers Securities Weighs in on Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL.V)’s FY2020 Earnings (CVE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL.V) (CVE:HTL) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL.V) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.93 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL.V)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL.V) from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

CVE:HTL opened at C$1.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.34. Hamilton Thorne Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$190.96 million and a PE ratio of 197.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.63, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.96.

In related news, Director Robert J. Potter bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.33 per share, with a total value of C$26,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$142,652.40.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL.V) Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

