Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:REVS) Shares Up 0.6%

Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:REVS)’s share price rose 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.31 and last traded at $17.31. Approximately 4,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 1,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.22.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:REVS) by 83.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,058 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 79.55% of Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

