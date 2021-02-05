Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the textile maker on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

Columbia Sportswear has decreased its dividend payment by 64.4% over the last three years.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $93.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $51.82 and a 1 year high of $99.23.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 53,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $4,343,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,485,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $32,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 309,425 shares of company stock worth $25,777,591. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

